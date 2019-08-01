Vice President Mike Pence announced that Workhorse has received funding to buy GM's Lordstown, Ohio, factory to build plug-in hybrid trucks—maybe. A report shows lithium mining is ramping up to meet demand for batteries. Electrify America is working on a system to plug in self-driving electric cars automatically. And a study by J.D. Power shows consumers lack confidence in electric and self-driving cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Electrify America is working on new robots to plug in fleets of planned self-driving electric cars.

On a visit to Ohio on Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting on a new seat factory, Pence said he just heard that Cincinnati-based Workhorse received funding to buy General Motors' Lordstown, Ohio, factory to build plug-in hybrid trucks. The company has not confirmed the reports, and two state Senators are investigating.

A new report from Bloomberg New Energy Finance reports that lithium suppliers are worried about a price collapse as new lithium supplies come online ahead of new mass production of electric cars.

And a new survey by J.D. Power and Associates shows ranks American consumers' confidence in electric and autonomous cars. The news isn't good for either, but it's better for EVs than for self-driving cars.

Spy photographers have caught images of Volkswagen's first new electric model for the U.S. out testing. Previously known by the concept name ID Crozz, the production car is expected to debut in 2021 as the ID 4X.

Finally, the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid outdid its non-hybrid sibling in more than just fuel economy. The Hybrid's better headlights earned it an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award.

