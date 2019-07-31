German police have rearrested former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler on diesel emissions-scandal charges. Parked in a garage, a Hyundai Kona Electric explodes. A new transportation infrastructure bill in Congress includes funding to support electric cars. And readers weigh in on their favorite ads for EVs in our latest Twitter poll. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In an explosion that rocked a Montreal, Canada, neighborhood last weekend, a new Hyundai Kona Electric exploded, damaging the house and blowing the doors off the garage.

Former Audi chief Rupert Stadler was arrested on charges that he knew about the emissions cheating but did nothing to stop non-compliant cars from being sold in the U.S. and Europe.

A new transportation infrastructure bill in the Senate sets aside $1 billion for "alternative fuel" infrastructure, much of which could go toward public EV chargers.

And readers favored celebrities and humor in our latest Twitter poll, which asked them to choose their favorite EV ad from among a slick new Porsche ad, a tongue-in-cheek ad with Arnold Schwarzenegger for EVs in general, and a pair of Audi ads promoting EVs' capabilities.

Bloomberg reports that Porsche already has 30,000 deposits for its upcoming first electric car the Porsche Taycan. With production planned for 40,000 units its first year, the Taycan could outsell the brand's iconic 911.

Finally, Volkswagen will no longer back its products with its long, 72-month/72,000-mile People First warranty. The company has replaced it with a more conventional 48-month/50,000-mile warranty.

