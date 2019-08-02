The 2020 Kia Optima Hybrid joins non-hybrid Optima models in making several important safety features standard.

In 2019, automatic emergency braking and automatic lane control were optional on the Optima Hybrid EX and were not available on the Plug-in Hybrid.

For 2020, the Optima Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid again come only in the EX trim level, which now includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control that can automatically stop the car and restart it. The system also includes a driver monitoring system that ensures the driver is paying attention and, perhaps, not relying on these active safety aids to drive the car.

2020 Kia Optima Hybrid

Instead of offering two trim levels, the 2020 Optima Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid continue a strategy introduced last year, with an optional Technology Package that itself has been revamped for 2020.

The new Tech Package on the Optima Hybrid includes LED fog lights, variable-color interior fiber-optic lighting, ventilated front seats, satellite and HD Radio capability, a telematics system that offers remote start and diagnostics, and premium Harman-Kardon sound. It also includes Kia's UVO infotainment system with an 8.0-inch touch screen, integrated navigation, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The Optima Plug-in Hybrid includes the upgraded infotainment, premium sound, and larger touch screen and adds navigation. The Tech Package adds the balance of the other features.

2020 Kia Optima Hybrid

The Optima Plug-in Hybrid has an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 29 miles and is rated at 40 mpg combined. Versus its most direct competitor, the Ford Fusion Energi, that's a 3-mile longer electric range, and 1-mpg lower.

The Optima Hybrid is EPA rated at 39 mpg city, 45 highway, and 41 combined, which again is slightly below the Fusion Hybrid's ratings of 43/41/42. It's about 10 mpg off the very comfortable and efficient Toyota Camry Hybrid LE, which earns ratings of 51/53/52.

The 2020 Optima Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid are already on sale, with limited availability. The Hybrid EX starts at $30,325, including a $925 delivery fee, with an additional $4,510 for the Technology Package. The Plug-in Hybrid EX starts at $37,015, and is eligible for a $4,919 tax credit. The Technology Package adds $4,600 to the Plug-in Hybrid's bottom line.