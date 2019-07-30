The 2020 Honda Insight hybrid gets a slight price increase. Tesla's next big software release will bring significant changes to Autopilot. A Canadian company already creates an electric F-150. And we step back and ask if EV conversions matter today. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla plans to release a new version of its operating software next month, with improved Autopilot functionality, some city street-driving capability, and new games and video streaming.

The 2020 Honda Insight hybrid goes up against new competition from Toyota and Hyundai with no changes other than a slight price increase.

Canadian EV conversion company Ecotuned enables old gas-powered F-150s to be easily converted to electric power for fleets. That led us to wonder whether EV conversions are still relevant in an era when almost every major automaker is working toward building long-range production electric cars. You can let us know in our Twitter poll.

New patent drawings from Honda show what may be its new electric Sports EV concept.

Finally, iSeeCars ran down a list of the cars Americans put the most mileage on. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the list is full of big SUVs.

