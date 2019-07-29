Honda reveals a dash with five screens, in its new Honda E. The New York Times reports on new evidence against Audi in the VW diesel emissions scandal. A major supplier has developed a 2-speed transmission for electric cars. And a company in Britain wants to have charge points pop up, out of the sidewalks. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The new Honda E will have five modern display screens across its classic dashboard, reminiscent of the original Honda Civic. Each has a different function.

Internal presentations have come to light in Germany, pointing to Audi's role in the VW diesel emissions cheating scandal.

German transmission supplier ZF plans to bring back the 2-speed transmission to improve efficiency for electric cars.

And a new British startup aims to make EV chargers more unobtrusive with a design that tucks into the sidewalk when not in use.

Volkswagen is preparing a new EV for the Frankfurt auto show from the Cupra performance brand of its Spanish SEAT division.

Finally, the Center for Auto Safety is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla's Autopilot sales practices, calling them "deceptively hyped."

