Tesla CTO JB Straubel has left the building. The new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel earns record EPA mpg estimate. Sumitomo develops new technology to recapture energy from rolling tires. And the California legislature plans to clean up dirty diesel heavy trucks. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

One of Tesla's founding executives, CTO JB Straubel, has stepped down, though he will continue with the company as a consultant.

General Motors released fuel economy estimates—yet unconfirmed by the EPA—for its new 2020 Chevy Silverado 1500 diesel. At up to 33 mpg highway, its fuel efficiency is better than any other light-duty diesel truck, including the smaller Chevy Colorado diesel.

Sumitomo revealed its latest technology to recapture energy wasted in tires as they roll down the road.

A new bill in the California state house aims to require emissions inspections for heavy trucks—similar to what the state requires for passenger vehicles—to force owners to repair disabled or malfunctioning emissions equipment.

Finally, General Motors has postponed launching commercial service with its self-driving cars from Cruise Automation.

