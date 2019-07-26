Fuel economy in pickups matters. And General Motors just announced record-setting new EPA fuel economy ratings for its new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado light-duty pickup powered by its new 3.0-liter inline-6 turbodiesel.

The 2020 Chevy Silverado 1500 diesel is rated at 23 mpg city, 33 highway, and 27 mpg combined for two-wheel drive models with the optional 10-speed automatic transmission.

That's a big improvement over the brand's new 2.7-liter inline-4 gasoline truck, which is the next highest-mileage engine in the Silverado lineup. It is rated at 20 mpg city, 23 hwy, and 21 combined. On the highway, the new inline-6 turbodiesel will burn 43 percent less fuel than the gas-turbo I-4.

The engine will also have more torque for towing trailers or hauling heavy loads up hills. It's rated at 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, versus 310 horsepower and 438 pound-feet for the turbo-4.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel

As on most trucks, the diesel doesn't come cheap. The turbodiesel option adds $3,890 to the cost of mid-trim LT and RST models that come standard with the turbo-4 and $2,495 to the base price of high-end LTZ and High Country models, which come standard with a 5.3-liter V-8. The turbodiesel is not available on lower trims.

General Motors is the last of the major Detroit automakers to offer a diesel in its half-ton pickups. Fiat Chrysler's Ram truck brand began offering a V-6 turbodiesel in 2014, and is expected to offer a revamped version of the engine for 2020, though its ratings haven't been released. Last year Ford introduced a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 in the F-150 rated at 22/30/25. The Chevy beats that highway figure by 10 percent.

Neither Chevrolet nor the EPA has yet released official ratings for other versions of the Silverado 1500 turbodiesel, such as 4-wheel-drive models. Trucks with the new engine are expected to go on sale later this summer.

American automakers sold nearly 3 million pickups in the U.S. last year. And since they account for a huge portion of gasoline and diesel consumption in the U.S., the fuel savings add up. The EPA estimates that between 40 and 45 percent of American driving occurs at highway speeds, and that may be higher for trucks, which sell in even higher numbers in the Midwest, South, and rural areas. A full-size pickup that can get 33 mpg on the highway is worth writing home about.