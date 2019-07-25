Tesla announced $408 million in losses for the second quarter, despite higher sales. Four automakers cut a side deal with California on emissions and fuel-economy standards, circumventing the EPA. BMW has doubled its battery production in the U.S. in preparation for new plug-in hybrids. And a Democratic House Committee has released a proposal to eliminate U.S. carbon emissions by 2020. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In Tesla's earnings call on Wednesday, the company announced big losses despite selling a record number of cars in the quarter, but says it expects positive long-term trends with the upcoming Model Y SUV and production in China.

California regulators struck a deal with Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, and BMW, to circumvent a proposed rollback in regulations from the EPA. The deal would relax the state's current standards, but not as much as a delayed federal proposal would.

BMW has doubled the number of batteries it will produce in its South Carolina factory in preparation to sell two U.S.-market plug-in hybrids later this year: the 2020 X5 xDrive45e and the X3 xDrive30e.

The Democratic-led House Energy and Commerce Committee has released a proposal to eliminate carbon emissions in the U.S. by 2050, providing some substance to the Democratic Green New Deal proposal.

Spy photos reveal that the new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury car will be a long, low hatchback reminiscent of the Tesla Model S.

Finally, Nissan has discontinued the Rogue Hybrid in the U.S. for 2020.

_______________________________________

