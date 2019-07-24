Cadillac is poised to become the lead brand from General Motors for some of its most advanced electric vehicle technology.

As part of that, the company could be working on an electric version of its flagship Escalade SUV, the vehicle most often seen operating as high-end limo services, and popular among the glitterati from Hollywood to the Hamptons.

A confirmation of the project came last week via Cadillac Society, a brand-enthusiast and industry-insider site, citing multiple sources familiar with product plans.

To put speculative hats on for the moment, such a project makes sense, as GM has always built the Escalade on its full-size body-on-frame truck platform; the company has confirmed that it is developing an all-electric pickup that could be based on GM's planned new BEV3 electric vehicle platform.

Future Cadillac long-range electric large luxury utility vehicle (rendering), 2019 Detroit auto sho

At the Detroit auto show in January, GM announced that a new SUV from Cadillac would be the first model to use the new BEV3 platform starting in 2022, and showed a concept drawing of a very crossover-like SUV as a representation of the car. That SUV could be in addition to the new electric Escalade, or the concept drawing could be a stand-in for the Escalade. We'd lean toward the former explanation, as GM only recently announced it was working on the electric pickup, following similar announcements from Ford and startup automaker Rivian.

The electric Escalade could, according to the report, have a range of 400 miles, putting it in company with upcoming luxury electric trucks from Rivian and the much smaller Tesla Model S.

Green Car Reports has reached out to GM for official comment on this project, and will update the story accordingly.