Ford presented its electric F-150 prototype in action. We got a first drive in a U.S.-spec Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid. Honda is developing a dedicated electric platform for larger cars. And our latest Twitter poll rounds up all the best ads for EVs so far this year. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid leads the way to the company's all-electric Taycan with more electric range and power.

Ford teased an all-electric Ford F-150 prototype towing more than a million pounds at a train yard.

Honda announced it is developing an all-new platform for larger electric cars.

Our latest Twitter poll takes a selection of compelling new ads for electric cars and asks our followers which one resonates most with them.

Tesla has its Summon mode for individual owners. Daimler and Bosch now have approval to begin operating a fully-automated vehicle valet service in Stuttgart.

Finally, the IIHS advocates for more traffic roundabouts in its latest study. The organization says they're safer than other types of intersections.

