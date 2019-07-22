Hyundai releases details on the 2020 Sonata Hybrid. VW advances voice commands. Protean introduces in-wheel motors on casters for electric buses. And the U.S. government predicts a drop in carbon-dioxide emissions. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid will get a solar roof, digital key app, and a sportier transmission programming that should make the Hybrid feel more responsive, like the standard Sonata.

As electric cars join the Internet of Things, a facility for the Volkswagen Group plans a new dialog management system to help them better understand voice commands.

In-wheel electric motor company Protean has a new suggestion: motors that make the wheels—and the vehicles they're attached to—spin 360 degrees.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency predicts that carbon dioxide emissions will drop in 2019 and 2020, despite efforts by the Trump administration to roll back climate efforts.

The latest Cadillac models will now help you find parking with the addition of the ParkWiz app in their infotainment system.

Finally, Nissan introduced its own highway on-ramp to off-ramp self-driving system—but only in Japan so far.

