Tesla opened its first fully V3 Supercharging station in Las Vegas. The EPA is delaying its proposal to freeze fuel-economy standards. BMW's new choice in CEO could relate to electric-car plans. And Toyota inked new battery deals with two new suppliers. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Drivers of some Tesla vehicles can now grab up to 180 miles of range in 15 minutes at a new all-V3 Supercharger station that opened just off the Las Vegas strip.

BMW doubled down on its more conservative EV strategy of building electric cars out of its conventional sedans and SUVs by appointing the architect of the approach as its new CEO.

Toyota is expanding its EV plans by signing new battery contracts with Chinese suppliers CATL and BYD. The contracts call for developing new types of batteries together.

And a report says the EPA will delay releasing its revised fuel-economy standards until after Labor Day.

A new Maserati electric sports car may get an 800-volt battery architecture, but it will no longer look like the expected Alfieri concept.

Finally, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid met all the criteria to receive a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS—even good headlights.

