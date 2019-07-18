Up until now, the most important factors surrounding the Harley-Davidson Livewire electric motorcycle—other than that Harley is making an electric motorcycle—have been missing or vague.

Now, at a series of first-drive events earlier this week, offering rides to journalists on the production bike—and generally positive impressions, from what we see so far—the company has finally released a full range of specs, like range and power and charge times.

Harley officially rates the Livewire at 146 miles of range in city riding from an air-cooled 15.5 kilowatt-hour battery, which drops to 70 miles on the highway. (The EPA does not test or rate motorcycle efficiency, as it does cars.) That's about a 7 percent bigger battery than the competitive Zero SR/F, which that company rates at 160 miles in city riding.

The bike can be charged either at Level 1, using a standard wall outlet, or via a DC fast-charge at any CCS-equipped fast charger. Harley announced last week that it will offer first-year buyers the equivalent of 500 kilowatt-hours of free charging with Electrify America. On those fast chargers, the Livewire will charge to 80 percent in 40 minutes or require an hour to take on a full charge.

Most of the time, riders will probably charge up in their garage, with a cord-set that fits under the seat. It takes between 10 and 11 hours for a full charge on Level 1.

The Livewire's liquid-cooled electric motor, mounted longitudinally at the bottom of the chassis, delivers 105 horsepower (78 kw) and 86 pound-feet of torque, that Harley says will scoot the 549-pound bike from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds. Top speed is limited to 100 mph.

Harley also released some riding specs, noting that the Livewire can lean at a 45-degree angle either direction when cornering, which it notes is a record for a Harley.

That performance—and the brand name—don't come cheap. The bike, which will be available this fall, retails for $29,799, plus a delivery charge of $355, for a total of $30,154. Harley dealers also routinely charge a mandatory "set-up" fee which can vary in amount, pushing the Livewire price solidly over $30,000.