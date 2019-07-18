Harley-Davidson released full specs for its new Livewire electric motorcycle. Lotus announced its own first electric car. Seres, until recently called SF Motors, suspended production amid layoffs. And automotive supplier Continental has a new low-voltage hybrid system that it says can be used in full-hybrids. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Harley-Davidson Livewire gets 105 horsepower and can scoot from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds.

The Lotus Evija is expected to be the most powerful production car available when it goes on sale next year with 1,973 horsepower.

Seres, the Chinese owned, Silicon Valley–based EV maker formerly known as SF Motors, has suspended production of its SF5 electric SUV in China and postponed plans to build the car in the U.S.

Continental claims it has solved the problem of making hybrids affordable with its new 48-volt full-hybrid system.

Apple has patented its own steer-by-wire technology that could be used in a self-driving car, furthering rumors that the company is developing its own car.

Finally, the 2020 Subaru Outback gets a whole new design with more features, and the base price is only $300 more than before.

