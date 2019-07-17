Quite a few automakers are gunning for Tesla, especially startup automakers in Silicon Valley and China.

Perhaps the most direct, credible threat, however, comes from Polestar, Volvo division that plans to focus on performance-oriented electric cars.

The Polestar 2, planned to debut late this year, is aimed directly at the Tesla Model 3, with a base price of about $45,000 when it goes on sale next year.

The brand has now confirmed that the Polestar 2 will come with a performance package, similar to the Model 3.

Several details of the performance package have already leaked out, but it wasn't clear whether the high-performance components would be standard, available as individual options, or part of a package.

Autoblog first reported the package last Tuesday. Now Polestar has confirmed to the website that the performance package will include Brembo brakes, Öhlins shock absorbers, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, and unspecified grippier tires. It will also include some eye-catching trim, including body adornments and apparently yellow seat belts.

The launch edition of the Polestar 2 is expected to sell for $63,000, though even that may not have all the elements of the performance package. The Tesla Model 3 Performance starts at $61,100 with delivery. The price of the Polestar 2 Performance Package hasn't been set, but the company is reportedly targeting a price of about $5,000.

Both will include all-wheel drive. The Polestar 2 with its performance package is expected to have 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque from two electric motors and reach 60 mph in less than five seconds. It is expected to have a 78-kwh battery and Polestar is targeting a 275-mile EPA range rating.

The Polestar 2 is a fastback design based on parent-company Volvo's XC40 small SUV. The XC40 itself will likely be offered with a fully-electric powertrain beginning later in 2020, for the 2021 model year.

Polestar will launch with a high-performance plug-in hybrid coupe called the Polestar 1 later this year. A "low, aerodynamic," electric Polestar 3 SUV is expected to follow in 2022 or 2023.