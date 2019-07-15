Toyota stops sales of several hybrid models overseas, but says it has no effect on U.S. lineup. Harley-Davidson announces a new charging agreement with Electrify America for its LiveWire electric motorcycle. Volkswagen builds new partnerships with battery suppliers. And Formula E wraps up its second season in New York City. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

After finding faulty brake parts in its supply chain for several popular models, Toyota has stopped sales of the RAV4, Camry, Prius, Corolla Hatchback, Lexus ES 300h, and UX350h in some markets overseas, including Australia. The company has launched an investigation, but continues to sell the models in the U.S., for now.

In the month before it begins selling its first electric motorcycle, Harley-Davidson announced an agreement to provide two years of free charging at Electrify America chargers for those who buy its new LiveWire electric motorcycle in the first year.

As supplies of electric-car batteries begin to get tighter across the auto industry, VW is offering loan guarantees and other incentives to ensure its access to nearly $50 billion in new battery supplies by 2028.

Formula E wrapped up its first season in new longer-range cars and crowned a champion in Brooklyn, New York last weekend.

After wind tunnel testing spurred design updates, Pininfarina gave a first look at its latest Batista electric hypercar prototype.

Finally, ride-sharing company Lyft and self-driving startup Aptiv teamed up with the National Federation of the Blind to offer free rides for blind people to draw attention to the need for self-driving cars and ride-sharing services.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter