Volkswagen will share its affordable EV platform with Ford. The Chevrolet Equinox will no longer be available with a diesel engine. Korean battery supplier LG Chem is considering building a second factory in the U.S. And we round up the best deals on hybrid and electric cars for July. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

VW and Ford expanded their partnership for self-driving cars and commercial vans to include electric cars and confirmed that Ford will use Volkswagen's affordable MEB architecture to build an EV or two of its own in Europe.

Chevrolet confirmed that it will no longer sell diesels in its Equinox small SUV starting in 2020.

As automakers ramp up plans to build electric cars and battery supplies tighten, LG Chem is considering building a new factory in Kentucky or Tennessee to supplement the factory it already runs in Michigan.

And we run down the best deals available this month on plug-in, hybrid, and electric cars.

Is filling your tires with nitrogen worth the money? An off-road driving expert weighs in.

Finally, a new Volvo survey shows just how dissatisfied Americans are with driver education. A majority called it "outdated," and 90 percent support increased access to drivers' ed.

