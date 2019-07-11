The federal government has extended its 5-star ratings to the whole Tesla Model 3 lineup. A long-anticipated adapter lets the Model 3 charge in more places. British reports say Mini may revive its Rocketman as an electric car for China. And Democrats on Capitol Hill have released a climate emergency resolution. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

NHTSA added the long-range, all-wheel-drive version of the Model 3 to its roster of versions that earns the agency's top five-star safety pick rating. The top safety score now applies to the entire lineup.

Tesla finally released a new CHAdeMO adapter for the Model 3 that will allow the car to use DC fast chargers from other networks, such as EVgo or ChargePoint.

Mini may be reviving its well-received Rocketman city car as an electric vehicle for China.

And Congressional Democrats in both the House and Senate have released a bill declaring a climate emergency.

Extreme-E, the off-road electric-racing companion to Formula E, has released photos and specs of its new racing SUV.

Lastly, the final, final VW Beetle was produced at VW's Puebla, Mexico factory this week—no really! If that sounds familiar, we heard this story before with the original Beetle in 2003. This time, the New Beetle has gone out of production there, too.

