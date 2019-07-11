The federal government has crashed another Tesla Model 3. And once again, the results are something that Tesla, its owners and acolytes, and anyone considering one of these electric cars can agree is good news.

With tests newly posted for the 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor (all-wheel drive) version, the entire Model 3 lineup now earns top ratings in NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings—in frontal crash, side crash, and rollover tests, and all of their related sub-ratings.

Tesla Model 3 - federal crash-test results all 5-star

The other previous ratings for the Model 3 were based on a 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range (rear-wheel drive) version, while these follow-up tests were conducted on a 2019 Dual Motor Long Range.

The rollover risk of the Model 3 in either build, according to a federal calculation based on static factors and a dynamic test, is just 6.60 percent. The 2019 BMW 3-Series, for instance has a percentage of 9.50.

The agency notes that forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking are all standard on the Model 3. There’s always some space for improvement, though. The agency points out in a summary of vehicle safety features, for instance, that dynamic head restraints aren’t available.

Euro NCAP front crash test of 2019 Tesla Model 3

The Model 3 has been on a bit of a roll for collecting accolades. This U.S. safety news itself follows last week’s posted results from the European New Car Assessment Program, awarding the Model 3 had earned that program’s highest possible score.