Ads for electric cars have included very few hits and many cringeworthy misses.

Among the most successful we've seen is a new ad by non-profit EV group Veloz, with actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger as an undercover car salesman.

Here's the ad, in case you missed it:

Although there have been a couple of other effective ads for EVs, we asked our followers, in last week's Twitter poll, whether they thought this could mark a breakthrough for electric-car advertising.

Our specific question was, "Can a funny Arnold Schwarzenegger ad sell more electric cars?"

The majority of our followers are optimistic that it can. Of the 230 responses we got, a solid two-thirds chose a simple "Yes."

Can a funny ad with Arnold Schwarzenegger really sell more electric cars? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) July 2, 2019

Only 15 percent outright said "No," with smaller numbers choosing specific reasons why they don't think it will work. A fair number of respondents, 13 percent, said the ad "isn't funny."(We'll concede that too many disclaimers get it off to a slow start.) And another 6 percent said the ad just isn't for them.

Of course, how successful any ad is at boosting sales depends a lot on how widely it's circulated, and the jury is still out on that for this Veloz ad. On the other hand, any ad can boost its exposure with good reception online. If you haven't watched it, check it out.

And whether you like it or not, remember that our Twitter polls are unscientific, because of low sample size, and because our respondents are self-selected.