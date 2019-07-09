The fully electric 2020 Mini Cooper SE has been revealed. The Tesla Model S and Model X won't get a rumored refresh. Hyundai embraces new engine tech in the 2020 Hyundai Sonata. And our latest Twitter poll asks whether buyers would really pay twice as much—or more—for a self-driving car. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The new 2020 Mini Cooper SE, due later this year, will offer an estimated 114 miles of U.S. range, fast charging, four driving modes—and a real back seat.

Some versions of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata will be the first cars to get a new technology that can vary the intake-valve duration as well as timing and lift. The system is expected to clean up emissions from gas engines and to spread to other new Hyundai models.

A long-rumored major update to the Tesla Model S and Model X, expected to carry the minimalist Model 3 interior into Tesla's luxury cars, is off the table, according to CEO Elon Musk.

In response to another Twitter storm by Musk, affirming that he expects self-driving cars to be worth multiples of the cost of human-driven cars, our latest Twitter poll asks readers how much extra they'd be willing to pay for a self-driving car.

The architect of BMW's more gradual transition to electric cars, CEO Harald Krüger, announced his resignation.

Finally, a purchase order for new transmissions gives hints of Fiat Chrysler's plans to spread hybrids to more models in its lineup.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter