Today in a holiday edition of Green Car Reports we’re bringing you two driving impressions of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Can the same seven-seat minivan be both a very fuel-efficient gasoline vehicle for a long road trip through the American West and an all-electric vehicle for the commute and errands every other day?

The Lotus all-electric supercar project, previously known as Type 130, now has a name: Evija. Lotus insists on calling it a hypercar, which traditionally means very efficient—although in the modern car-industry lexicon can sometimes mean just mean a very expensive supercar. The car, to be revealed July 16, is likely to carry a price tag of over $1 million. Perhaps in this case it will hold true to both meanings.

Mini has revealed a set of feature and price changes for the 2020 model year. And while it doesn’t yet include information on the eagerly anticipated Mini Cooper S E—expected next week—the 2020 plug-in hybrid Countryman S E All4 gets a bigger battery and now goes 16 miles all-electric versus the previous 12 miles.

