Tesla sold a record number of cars in the second quarter. Plug-in hybrids can be very posh, shows the new 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid. Volkswagen produces a different electric microbus. And our latest Twitter poll asks readers to weigh in on the Governator's new EV ad. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In delivering more than 95,000 cars worldwide and building more than 87,000, Tesla set records for both figures in the second quarter. This indicates that the company may have solved its delivery problems.

Adding a battery and electric drive system to Bentley's behemoth Bentayga SUV makes it fit right in Silicon Valley, and it delivers a claimed 50 MPGe to boot.

In preparation for its new ID Buzz electric microbus, due out in 2022, Volkswagen built another type of electric bus to celebrate its new Silicon Valley technology center: A converted 1962 Bus rounds up farther-off tech in the early stages of development.

Ads for electric cars are expanding and getting wittier. Our latest Twitter poll asks for readers' reactions to the latest, a spoof on car salesmen by actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The new Arc Vector electric motorcycle will attack the hill-climb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England this week.

Finally, former Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca, credited with saving the automaker from bankruptcy in 1980 and buying Jeep for the brand, died Tuesday.

