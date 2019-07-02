Mercedes plans a new plug-in hybrid version of its smallest, most affordable model. A new study shows limited battery supplies would have a larger climate benefit in hybrids. And Britain, which had planned to ban sales of cars that don't plug in after 2040, could move that date up 5 years. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A new study by Emissions Analytics shows that with limited battery supplies hybrids could reduce emissions more than pure EVs.

Mercedes-Benz is going along with that program with a new range of EVs, which British reports show will include the company's entry-level model, the A-Class sedan. The new plug-in will be called the A250e and have an all-electric range approaching 30 miles.

Britain plans tightened its plan to go carbon-neutral, which may result in pulling forward its ban on gas and diesel cars by 5 years.

Thinking of buying a Kia Niro EV, with its impressive 239 miles of range? Consumer Reports suggests you think again and consider the Hyundai Kona Electric instead.

In a new CR survey, 57 percent of respondents said modern active safety features such as automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring has saved them from getting in an accident.

Finally, one of the major weaknesses of self-driving cars is bad weather. That's why engineers are trekking to Singapore to test them driving through Monsoons.

