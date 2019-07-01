Genesis plans a new electric sedan. Electric cars in Europe are required to be noisier today. Volkswagen makes Europe's new WLTP tests understandable in a video. And Nio recalled cars in China to address battery fires. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Genesis expanded its EV plans to include an electric sedan as well as an SUV. So far it hasn't confirmed plans for any off-beat electric two-seaters.

In Europe, new regulations requiring electric cars to sound like they have gas engines go into effect Monday. The sounds are intended to improve pedestrian safety.

Nio recalled almost 5,000 of its ES8 SUVs in China to address a spate of battery fires.

In a helpful new video, Volkswagen laid out the details of the new European WLTP test procedure that has cut fuel-efficiency figures across Europe and put more pressure on automakers to reduce emissions.

In a counterpoint to more cleaner electric cars rolling out, a new study shows that Americans are hanging onto their old cars longer: a record 11.8 years on average.

Finally, film buffs in Colorado are working to bring back the dinosaur Jeep Wranglers from Jurassic Park.

