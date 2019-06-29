Who made a new appearance as a pitchman for gas guzzlers?

Beginning with Tesla models delivered Monday, tax credits on the cars will drop to $1,875.

As battery supplies across the electric-car industry tighten, reports have emerged that Tesla is working to develop its own in-house batteries. A Volkswagen executive says that while the company may be in constant negotiations for battery supplies for its new electric cars going forward, its supplies are secure through 2023.

VW ID family

And as the European Union is on the cusp of implementing the world's toughest greenhouse-gas emissions laws, European carbuyers are turning increasingly to big, less-efficient SUVs and vans. In the U.S., regulations are trending the other way, with the Trump EPA rolling back the Obama administration's efforts to reduce global-warming. And compounding the concern is that Americans are driving more. On Capitol Hill, lobbying efforts to extend the federal electric-vehicle tax credit are pitting traditional allies in the auto and oil industries against each other. The architect of many of those regulatory rollbacks, EPA Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum announced his resignation.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Kicking Gas' electric car campaign

Perhaps one thing that can convince more Americans and Europeans to buy electric cars is better advertising. Former strongman, Terminator actor, and California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, once known for driving Hummers but later helping to enact some of the toughest emissions laws in U.S. history, is back in a spoof ad for electric cars. It's worth a watch.

In our latest poll results, many of our readers seem to be in a camp that would like more EVs, and it's fine if they're Hummers.

Porsche Taycan prototype

Another thing that could get more buyers to consider electric cars is cheaper insurance. Following in Tesla's footsteps, Porsche announced a new insurance product for all of its models, including the upcoming electric Taycan.

Or maybe buyers want more custom accessories. (Hey, it's worked for decades with gas cars.) Rivian this week revealed that it is working on a whole range of accessories for the "gear tunnel" in its upcoming electric pickups.

BMW Vision M Next concept

At an event this week, BMW announced that it will build more electric cars, sooner than it previously announced. It showed a plug-in hybrid sports car and an electric motorcycle at the event. Later, the company's director of new vehicle development said electrification plans are overblown and that gas engines will be around for 30 more years and diesels another 20.

BMW Motorrad Vision DC electric motorcycle concept

Rival Jaguar Land Rover (a brand once owned by BMW), elaborated on the new electric-car platform that will underpin its signature luxury products, including a new electric flagship Jaguar XJ as well as the Range Rover or Range Rover Sport.

There are so many electric-car startups in China that the government is putting more restrictions on what companies can build electric cars in an effort to weed out the chaff. The have to have high enough sales, sufficient capital, and build the cars themselves.

