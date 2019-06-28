Tesla faces another drop in tax-credit eligibility for its cars on Monday. The company is also reportedly working to develop its own batteries. Automakers are concerned they won't be able to sell enough EVs in Europe. And BMW says gas engines won't go away any time soon. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The federal tax credit on Teslas is scheduled to drop again on Monday to $1,875, from its current $3,750. If past is prologue, this could lead to a new round of price and equipment adjustments from the automaker.

Meanwhile, the company is reportedly working to develop its own in-house batteries for future models, which could free it from dependence on battery supplies from its partner Panasonic.

Despite BMW's plans to bring 25 new electric and plug-in models to market by 2023, the company's board member in charge of development, Klaus Fröhlich, says electric-car development is overblown and that the company will still be producing diesel engines for 20 years and gas engines for another 30.

The statement mirrors findings by the European Environment Agency that shows Europeans are buying more polluting large SUVs and vans with gas engines, just as the EU is scheduled to roll out the strictest global-warming-emissions standards in the world next year.

In preparation for launching a new wave of electric models, VW will launch a new electric-car-sharing service with a fleet of e-Golfs in Berlin later this year. The WeShare service is expected to expand across Germany with a fleet of up to 2,000 cars, including new ID 3 models next year.

Finally, Hyundai customers will soon have a new option to get back and forth to a dealership to drop their car off for service. The company is rolling out a system to provide Lyft rides home or to work, summoned, and in some cases paid for by the dealership.

