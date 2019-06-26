BMW accelerated its electric-car plans by two years. Volkswagen says its battery supplies are secure. Rivian reveals more plans for lifestyle gear. And our readers weigh in on electric Hummers. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

At an event in Germany on Tuesday, BMW announced that it is pulling forward its plans to electrify its products by two years and focusing more on pure electric cars.

Despite shortages of batteries and battery materials beginning to roil the EV industry, Volkswagen, the automaker with the largest-scale plans for EVs says its contracts will guarantee it has enough batteries through 2023.

Rivian confirmed that it has more plans for accessories to fit in the R1T pickup's "gear tunnel" and that it intends to make smaller, more affordable models in the future.

Results from last week's Twitter poll show that GCR readers broadly support GM reviving the Hummer brand in all-electric form.

An Apple patent reveals a system to allow remote-control drivers to take over autonomous cars to get to a hospital faster in a medical emergency.

Finally, new headlights earned the 2019 Hyundai Tucson a Top Safety Pick+ award from the IIHS.

