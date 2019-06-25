Porsche beats Tesla to the punch selling insurance for its cars—although its electric one hasn't quite arrived yet. Regional discounts can go a long way toward making electric cars affordable. The BMW M Next concept previews the next i8. And our latest Twitter poll asks if electric cars are mainly a male phenomenon. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

If the concept BMW M Next is any indication, the company's next plug-in hybrid supercar will wear the M badge and have both more power and more electric range.

BMW also developed a 5-series based test mule to validate its new fifth-generation electric-drive architecture due to debut in the new iX3 late this year. The test mule uses three of the iX3's modular motors to develop 720 horsepower and deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in less than 3 seconds. It's mainly designed to test performance that the iX3 won't have, however.

Porsche has started selling its own insurance, and that could help with some of the unease over electric-car premiums as it ramps up to introducing the Taycan at the end of the year and other electric models over the next several years.

Some regional incentives for electric cars can add up to almost half the cost of the car and make EVs cheaper to buy than a basic gas-powered economy car.

Our latest Twitter poll asks why men seem to dominate discussions about electric cars.

Finally, Chevrolet and Chrysler have each added in-car purchase options to some of their center touch-screens. Domino's pizza, anyone?

