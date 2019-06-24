Americans driving more miles could cancel out emissions progress. Airbus looks to build hybrid airplanes. China puts restrictions on who can build electric cars in the world's largest EV market. And Jaguar plans to launch its new flagship XJ sedan as an electric. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Jaguar Land Rover plans to introduce its next-generation Jaguar XJ flagship sedan first as an all-electric model, with gas engines following later. The company also plans a new electric Range Rover along with plug-in hybrids.

As the EPA proposes to roll back increases in emissions standards, new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation shows that Americans are also driving more miles every year, limiting the effectiveness of any fuel-economy increases.

European aircraft-maker Airbus is developing a new hybrid version of one of its most popular airplanes, which could have a single jet engine and a couple of electric motors for takeoff boost.

China, the world's largest EV market, has too many electric carmakers, according to the government. New restrictions designed to weed out marginal electric carmakers will require companies that build electric cars in China to achieve critical mass and have significant financial assets.

Another electric-car startup isn't aiming directly at Tesla, though it could take away some of the company's Silicon Valley spotlight. Drako Motors is developing a 1,200-horsepower, 206-mph supercar called the Drako GTE.

Finally, in first drive of the new light-duty Chevy Silverado diesel pickup our partners at The Car Connection averaged 34 mpg, which is pretty impressive for a full-sized pickup meant for towing.

