This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending June 21, 2019.

We closed the week with reports of an imminent (but slow-motion) showdown anticipated between the EPA and the California Air Resources Board, over an anticipated federal challenge to the clean-air waiver permitting California to set its own emissions (and thus fuel economy) standards. Correspondences revealed this week suggested that it may need to be settled in the courts, which could leave automakers in the lurch for years.

Home equipped with solar panel and battery storage system from Tesla

Tesla’s share of the home-solar market has been sliding downward—to the point that it’s now number three in the U.S. Will the Solar Roof help its business recover?

One of the founding fathers of the movement toward battery electric vehicles in China is now talking about hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and a scaled-up infrastructure. Could China give hydrogen some new movement?

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid

Mid-week we brought you a first drive of the 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid, the first of many Ford and Lincoln vehicles to use versions of a new modular hybrid system. As we discussed in the drive, it’s configured for capability more than all-out fuel-efficiency, and later in the week we dove into some key points that help explain why Ford is approaching it that way.

Porsche’s CEO for North America gave a nuanced view on electric vehicles—that they’re the future of performance, but that it will be a long time before they fully replace internal combustion engines.

Nissan has disclosed that its Leaf battery packs are going to outlast the vehicles—so it’s sounding increasingly important that they get a large-scale plan together for reusing them in energy storage.

2007 HUMMER H2 Victory Red Edition

Back at the beginning of the week, Hummer took to the headlines as one of GM’s top executives, for the first time, clearly didn’t rule out reviving Hummer. And given GM’s push, it would almost certainly need to be as an all-electric brand. That seemed like the right question to push out to our readers: Should GM bring Hummer back, all-electric?

Oslo is looking at making its taxi stands double as charging stations, as part of a plan to make its entire taxi fleet all-electric by 2023.

Byton posted new interior photos of its M-Byte electric SUV, as well as a confirmation from the upstart Chinese-and-international company that trade tariff tensions haven’t changed the intended rollout plan—which means deliveries to North America next year.

And last weekend we brought you news of how the Australian state of Victoria is testing the Tesla Model X as a highway patrol car.

