Electric buses are going double-decker. We look at the key points that allow Ford’s new modular hybrid system to scale for a wide range of vehicles—including plug-in hybrids. And could hydrogen fuel cells get a new push in China? All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid is the first vehicle to feature a new modular hybrid system that aims for capability as much as (or more than) mpg. We take a look at some of the key points that could make it scalable and relevant for such a wide range of products.

China’s founding father of its battery-electric vehicle movement is now bullish on hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Could China change the trajectory—or at least the conversation—for hydrogen?

And the electric-bus market continues to get more interesting. Although London has already started converting its iconic double-decker buses to all-electric, Hyundai is now also planning a double-decker electric.

The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance has announced that it will work with (Google) Alphabet’s self-driving car division, Waymo, for exploring automated mobility—so far just in France and Japan.

And on the self-driving tack, Dominos is going to test out a self-driving pizza-delivery truck with the autonomous car startup Nuro. The pilot program begins this fall.

