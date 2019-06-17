GM is considering reviving its Hummer brand, with a twist. Byton gives us a look around the interior of its upcoming electric SUV. And Oslo is thinking about wireless charging—for taxis. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

General Motors, which has ruled out any revival of its once-maligned Hummer brand in the past, is considering bringing it back to life—perhaps as an EV.

Oslo is looking into a plan that would allow electric taxi cabs to recharge wirelessly. It could prove a key piece of enabling technology as the city moves toward making all of its taxis electric by 2023.

Byton has released more interior photos of its M-Byte electric SUV. It’s also confirmed that the timing of the M-Byte, which will start at around $45,000, is unaffected by recent trade and tariff strife.

The Australian state of Victoria is testing out a Tesla Model X highway patrol car.

And the electric supercar maker Rimac has released several videos giving us a look at how the company designs and engineers its very fast cars.

