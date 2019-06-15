Which two major charging networks joined together for the sake of interoperability?

Which automaker’s former CEO warned that U.S. demand for electric cars is going to lag expectations?

And why oh why do you use so many extension cords?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending June 14, 2019.

We ended the week with our usual roundup of some of the best green-car deals of the month. While we focus on the lowest up-front sticker prices and payments for that, we also this week brought a reminder of how dramatic EV depreciation is over three years—for non-Tesla models. And that in turn could make many of those EVs a great value on the used market.

2019 Tesla Model X

Former Ford CEO Mark Fields, who was reportedly ousted in part due to his conservative tack on electric vehicles, suggested that there’ll soon be an electric-car “reckoning” amid lagging U.S. demand.

And we applauded a “roaming” agreement between ChargePoint and Electrify America that allows those with accounts on one of the charging networks easy, no-extra-fee access to the other.

In last week’s poll results we learned that many of you are using extension cords in plugging in your electric cars and plug-in hybrids—despite almost universal advice from automakers not to do so.

2020 Honda E prototype

The announcements focused toward the European market continue to make us a little envious at times. One such example is the upcoming Honda E electric car; with its retro-city-style and a sporty-driving rear-wheel-drive layout, we want it.

The company that owns the remains of Saab just swallowed up one of the leading companies developing in-wheel motors.

We had some fun Rivian news in a couple of different forms. Rivian confirmed that it will offer auxiliary batteries and accommodate the possibility of truck-to-truck charging between its vehicles—and that it will offer its pull-out camp kitchen as an option on the R1T electric pickup.

Rivian R1T

Mid-week—Tuesday afternoon, to be precise—Tesla held its annual shareholder meeting. Some of the wild tangents in this particular one included its “cyberpunk” pickup, mining, and making its cars vegan. And we can’t forget about the aquatic-car question—or that CEO Elon Musk actually said there’s a shelved Tesla submarine-car design.

Separately, earlier in the week we reported that 250-kw (V3) Tesla Supercharger hardware is open at the Fremont factory. And separately, based on comments made by Musk, Tesla may be considering allowing third-party apps at some point in the future.

2019 Audi E-tron

We brought you news of a couple of recalls—both related, albeit in very different ways—to cooling systems. Audi recalled a batch of E-tron electric SUVs (including 544 that had been already delivered) due to an issue that could let outside moisture into the battery pack, while Honda recalled a group of 2017 and 2018 Clarity Fuel Cell vehicles due to a water pump that could corrode and fail over time.

Fuel-cell news continued to be a head-scratcher this week, as we took stock of a steep discount on the Toyota Mirai—where and when, it so happens, there remains a hydrogen shortage at fueling stations.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter