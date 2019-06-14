Honda reveals a bit more about its retro-cute urban electric car. Bikes and cars can coexist. And we look at some of the best deals of the month for the cleanest and most efficient vehicles. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We brought you some of the best deals on plug-in electric, and hybrid vehicles for this month. The Chevrolet Bolt EV, Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, and Ford Fusion Hybrid rank among the top deals in our roundup—which looks at initial pricing and payments, not other factors like depreciation, or overall ownership cost.

The sporty little retro-styled Honda E urban electric car is going to be shown in its production form later this year; and in the meantime Honda has teased some more details about the E—including its platform, battery, and charging.

Getting more bicyclists out on the road increases the safety of both bicyclists and cars. That’s the somewhat counterintuitive result of a new study looking at 12 U.S. cities that took different approaches, over more than a dozen years.

Despite controversies affecting former model years, Ram hasn’t given up on diesels for its full-size trucks; its 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel gets a third-generation version of the diesel engine. There’s been no mention of mileage ratings yet, though.

And finally, Fisker provided yet another teaser shot of its upcoming electric SUV, which it now says is due in the second half of 2020 and will start below $40,000—a price point and timing that could make it a direct alternative to the Tesla Model Y.

_______________________________________

