Tesla CEO Elon Musk teases a little more about its electric truck. Bicyclists could make the streets safer for car drivers, too. And you're pushing your luck with extension cords. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

At Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk fielded a wide range of questions, touching on the company’s pickup, the solar roof, its involvement in insurance and perhaps mining business, and going vegan.

NEVS, which includes the remnants of Saab, has purchased the in-wheel motor company Protean. Will the technology finally take off?

We asked you how often you charge your plug-in vehicles with an extension cord, and we’re still a little surprised by the results—especially that more than a quarter of respondents claim to use an extension cord daily.

And finally, technicians at BMW and Mini dealerships are getting augmented reality smart glasses to help with vehicle service, case reporting, and diagnosis.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter