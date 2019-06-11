Deep discounts on the Toyota Mirai land amid a hydrogen shortage. Audi's already recalling its E-tron electric SUV. And you tell us—constructively—how rural drivers can contribute to the EV movement. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Audi E-tron electric SUV has been recalled for an issue with the battery pack’s seal. There’s been nothing serious yet, and Audi says that it’s “out of an abundance of caution.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has given some indication that it might soon allow third-party app developers to build apps that are compatible with the electric automaker’s vehicles, which so far have been restricted to services like TuneIn and Slacker that Tesla has built into the system.

Much as we anticipated, many of our regular readers had some strong reactions to a personal narrative from one of our extended staff concluding that an electric car wouldn’t yet work. To make this a learning experience—rather than a jury verdict or a judgment on personal character, as the comments section has skewed at times, we asked this in our weekly poll: How can rural drivers contribute to electric driving?

The Toyota Mirai has received deep discounts in the San Francisco Bay area, amid a hydrogen shortage that’s left some fuel-cell drivers scrambling for other solutions.

The 2019 Mazda 3—the fully revamped version of Mazda’s compact car—has been recalled over an issue with its airbag lights.

And with some help given to its automakers, Renault and PSA Group, France says that it’s making a move to set its 2040 ban on the sale of internal combustion vehicles into law.

