Tesla has opened its first Version 3 Superchargers to all Tesla drivers. Honda has recalled 2017 and 2018 Clarity Fuel Cell vehicles. Illinois backtracks on its $1,000 registration fee for electric cars—but it'll still cost EV drivers. And Rivian reveals its trucks will have a new peer-to-peer charging technology. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla opened its first Version 3 Superchargers at its Fremont factory to all Tesla drivers last week. The chargers can replenish up to 180 miles in a Tesla Model 3 in as little as 15 minutes.

Honda recalled 2017 and 2018 Clarity Fuel Cell cars for a faulty cooling-system pump that could corrode and lead to a loss of power. That might not be such a big challenge for San Francisco-area drivers who can't get fuel for the cars at the moment anyway.

Illinois backed off a proposal to charge electric cars a punitive $1,000 registration fee, instead raising registration fees to $248—$100 more than other cars.

And Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe revealed that the company's trucks and SUVs will be able to charge each other with the first peer-to-peer electric-car charging technology in the industry. He also confirmed plans for the R1T pickup to offer auxiliary batteries that could carry them beyond the company's planned 400-mile range.

Subaru and Toyota earn top marks for ease of child-seat installations in the latest ratings from the IIHS.

Finally, Croatian EV supercar startup Rimac takes viewers on a video tour through its factory as it builds carbon fiber parts for the 1,914-horsepower Rimac Two electric supercar.

