Renault-FCA deal off; BMW and Jaguar plug in together; help for old Volvos: Today's Car News

BMW teams up with Jaguar Land Rover on electric cars. Fiat Chrysler rescinds its offer to be bought by Renault. Karma spreads its dealer network. And a hydrogen shortage is gripping Northern California fuel-cell drivers. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Fiat Chrysler pulled its offer for a merger with Renault after the French automaker's Japanese partner Nissan balked and the French government wavered. The deal would have resulted in the largest automaker in the world and could have given a boost to electric cars.

Facing an expensive transition to building more electric vehicles, BMW will team up with Jaguar Land Rover to develop electric motors and powertrain electronics for electric cars.

An explosion at a transfer station in Santa Clara, California, has shut off the supply of hydrogen to most of the hydrogen fueling stations that Northern California fuel-cell drivers depend on.

Southern California plug-in and electric startup automaker Karma announced plans to open new dealerships in more than a dozen U.S. states and 19 countries, expanding on the 18 dealerships it has now in three countries.

Apple files for patents on structural car parts, including doors and a battery floor, perhaps indicating its self-driving car program has some life left. The company reportedly is also considering buying artificial intelligence company Drive.ai for its expertise in self-driving software.

Finally, Volvo offers free towing for life for all of its old cars—as long as it's to a new Volvo dealer within 25 miles.

