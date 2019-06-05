Tesla pricing, Mercedes-Benz EQE, airless tires, fast charging: Today's Car News





GM, Michelin Uptis airless tire prototype

General Motors and Michelin are testing airless tires on a Chevy Bolt EV. Plans are revealed for a mid-sized Mercedes-Benz electric sedan. Tesla puts real cash pricing up front on its website. And our Twitter followers answer what matters most to them when fast-charging on an extended trip. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As transportation moves toward more electric power, more shared service, and more autonomy, cars can't afford down time from flat tires or even tire maintenance. Now General Motors says it will offer Michelin's new airless tires on an electric car as soon as 2024.

A British report reveals Mercedes' plan to build a mid-sized electric sedan to compete with the Tesla Model S. Called the EQE, it is not expected to arrive until 2022.

Long known for advertising prices reduced by ethereal potential tax and fuel savings, Tesla has redesigned its website to include actual cash prices for buyers as they build their dream cars.

And after receiving lots of pushback from our readers on Audi's plans to make charging faster and more reliable, our Twitter followers weigh in on what's most important to them when fast charging: range, plentiful chargers, easy chargers, or consistent charging speeds.

To demonstrate the power of electric cars, Mini used a new electric 2020 Mini Cooper S E to pull a Boeing 777 cargo plane.

Finally, Apple's updated CarPlay system for iOS 13 debuts to rave reviews, but won't make it into cars until this fall.

_______________________________________

