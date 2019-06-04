Volkswagen ID R record, Hyundai Kona Hybrid, dual home charger: Today's Car News





Clipper Creek two-car HCS-D40 charging station

The Volkswagen ID R set another record for electric cars. Hyundai announced a Kona Hybrid for Europe. Our writer ran into an emergency when even a long-range electric car couldn't do what was needed. And Clipper Creek released a new home charger that can charge two electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

After setting a new world record time climbing Pikes Peak in Colorado last year, the VW ID R set a new lap record for electric cars on Germany's iconic Nürburgring-Nordschleife racetrack on Monday of 6 minutes, 5.33 seconds and averaged 158 mph around the track.

Hyundai announced a new hybrid version of its small Kona crossover for Europe in 2020, though it would not confirm plans to bring it to the U.S.

When one of our writers took a trip to the country over Christmas he discovered why he was grateful to have gas when his son's medical emergency required sudden, extra, long trips to two hospitals.

Long-time home charging supplier Clipper Creek announced a new home wall charger that can charge two EVs at once. It can also be installed at commercial locations. It costs more than two separate chargers, but may save money after factoring wiring and installation for some locations.

Lotus is the latest historic sports car maker to plan an electric revival by building a new hypercar. The British brand plans to reveal the new car July 16.

Finally, for those who need a big pickup, but want better efficiency, GM has priced the new inline-6 turbodiesel engine option for its new Silverado. The option will add $3,980 to the base sticker price and be available on trucks starting at $42,285.

_______________________________________

