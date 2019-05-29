VW's batteries, Bosch's pivot from diesel, US climate change reports: Today's Car News





Teaser for 2020 Volkswagen ID 3 debuting at 2019 Frankfurt auto show

The Trump administration takes aim at the government reports that justify climate action. Volkswagen struggles to secure enough batteries for its mass-market EVs. German diesel supplier Bosch plans to start supplying electric motors. And our readers weigh in on EV purchase incentives. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A new report shows that VW may need to revamp its plan to procure enough batteries to power its upcoming affordable electric vehicles, as some suppliers might not deliver.

German auto parts supplier Robert Bosch became famous for promoting its "clean diesel" emissions equipment. Now that it's become clear that diesels are unlikely to make a comeback, the company is branching out into supplying electric powertrains.

The quadrennial National Climate Assessment reports, required by Congress since 1990, underpin most government efforts to limit climate change. Now the Trump administration is limiting the scope of those reports.

In our latest Twitter poll, our readers favored purchase rebates for electric cars over tax credits, carpool lane access, or higher gas taxes on other drivers.

Audi is developing a faster, sportier version of the electric E-tron quattro, called the E-tron S, and spy photographers have caught it out testing in public.

Finally, the U.S. Postal Service is beginning to test autonomous long-haul trucks on a route between Phoenix and Dallas.

