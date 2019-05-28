Byton details, GM chargers, Opel electric, what readers want in fast charging: Today's Car News





Byton M-Byte and K-Byte

GM is planning an electric-car charging network. Chinese self-driving electric-car startup reveals more details about its upcoming models. Opel announces its first independent electric car. And our latest Twitter poll asks readers what's most important to them in fast-charging their electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

General Motors confirmed a report that it plans to team up with construction giant Bechtel to potentially build thousands of fast chargers around the U.S. The company suggests they may primarily be in cities, though it said planning is still in early stages.

Byton announced more details about its what underpins its upcoming M-Byte SUV, and it's keeping to message about its $45,000 starting price.

In its first act since General Motors sold the brand, Opel has developed a new electric version of its small Corsa hatchback, the Corsa-e. Once again, it's planned only for Europe.

Following Audi's latest efforts to focus on charging speed consistency over maximum range, our latest Twitter poll asks readers what they think is most important in fast charging.

More spy photos—along with a video—have emerged of the upcoming electric Porsche Taycan out testing, this time from forum users.

Finally, a new study by Consumer Reports found that more than 16 percent of ride-sharing cars in New York City and Seattle have outstanding recall work that hasn't been done.

_______________________________________

