Tesla Autopilot gets bad marks, 2020 Karma Revero, Audi plug-ins: Today's Car News

Audi ramps up the number of its future vehicles that will have charge ports. Karma opens a new luxury design center for its 2020 Revero. And BMW releases a new ad showing the retiring chairman of Mercedes going home to drive a BMW. Tesla Navigate on Autopilot makes drivers do the work in Consumer Reports latest test. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Karma opened a new design center at its factory in California to allow buyers to customize their new 2020 Karma Reveros, walk buyers through the hand-production process, and hand-deliver the cars. It also gave U.S. buyers their first look at the car's new styling.

Audi announced a new plan to go green by building more than 30 new plug-in cars, including 20 EVs, by 2025, and have them make up 40 percent of its sales by then. The company also plans to make its factories carbon-neutral, even in the face of adding more batteries.

In Consumer Reports latest test of automatic lane changes in Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot, the magazine found a host of problems, including cutting off other drivers and disobeying traffic laws.

Outgoing Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche is one of the few top German auto executives known for his sense of humor. Now that he is retiring, rival BMW released an ad taking a good-natured jab, showing him riding off into the sunset in their plug-in hybrid i8 Roadster.

Now that it has been sold by General Motors, Opel's first new car is an electric, the 2020 Corsa-e hatchback.

Finally, Lexus is jumping on the bandwagon with Apple CarPlay as well as Amazon Alexa, giving buyers of certain 2018 and 2019 models the opportunity to add the digital services for $199.

