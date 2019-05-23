Rivian builds R1T Overland as cookout camping special

May 23, 2019

Rivian R1T Overlanding concept

Rivian hasn't even launched any vehicles, and it's already building special editions and devising expensive accessories for its R1T electric pickup.

The latest is a camping special, not sized for a giant slide-in camper, but outfitted with a bed-top tent and an integrated slide-out kitchen for camping or tailgating cookouts.

MUST READ: Rivian R1T all-electric pickup revealed: 400-mile range, 160-kw DC fast charging

The R1T has a unique "gear tunnel" underneath the front of the bed. It's big enough for a few sets of golf clubs and has access via fold down doors on either end that double as sturdy, flat steps to give owners a boost into the bed.

That is where Rivian installed a slide-out kitchen to wow visitors to the Overland Expo outside of Flagstaff, Arizona, last weekend. 

DON'T MISS: Rivian patent reveals removable battery for the truck bed

The kitchen includes storage drawers and cupboards, as well as a two-burner induction cooktop that runs on the truck's big 135-kilowatt-hour or optional 180 kwh battery.

The removable kitchen isn't the only accessory Rivian has shown for the R1T. At the Overland show, the truck was also fitted with an accessory tent mounted on racks that sit over the bed, as well as a roof rack to mount off-road accessories such as a "come-along" hand winch.

CHECK OUT: Rivian electric pickup, SUV ready for future 800V upgrade—possibly in 2022

In February, the company also revealed a patent for various types of removable batteries that fit in the pickup bed, either like a traditional toolbox behind the cab or lying flat across the bed floor to take up a little depth, without impinging on bed length.

The R1T is scheduled to go on sale late next year and be followed by the R1S SUV less than a year later.

HI-RES GALLERY: Rivian R1T Overlanding concept
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Rivian builds R1T Overland as cookout camping special Rivian builds R1T Overland as cookout camping special
2019 Audi E-tron road-trip review: Wait, range ratings aren’t everything? 2019 Audi E-tron road-trip review: Wait, range ratings aren’t everything?
2020 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid arrives in Europe 2020 Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid arrives in Europe
Electric-car startup Piëch sketches out future models, including SUV Electric-car startup Piëch sketches out future models, including SUV
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us



More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2019 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.