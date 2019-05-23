Want to charge up? EVgo builds chargers at Chevron gas stations





Chevrolet Bolt EV charging at EVgo fast chargers at Chevron station, Menlo Park, California

If electric cars need more public places to charge, maybe they could just go to gas stations.

That seems to be the approach behind the latest installations of EVgo stations in California.

The company, which bills itself as the largest operator of DC fast charging stations in the U.S., formed an alliance with Chevron to install up to 12 DC fast chargers at 5 Chevron stations in California.

The first of these stations opened on Monday in Menlo Park, in the Silicon Valley. Others are under construction, and will offer chargers with 50 to 100 kilowatts, which can recharge a car at a maximum rate of about 6 miles per minute (until the battery reaches its "bulk charge" of 80 percent.)

As with most new fast charging stations, they will offer both CHAdeMO and CCS plugs.

Since electric cars take longer to fill up than gas cars, charging companies have long looked for locations that give EV drivers access to things to do while they charge up. As most modern gas stations move from an old-fashioned service model to incorporating larger convenience stores, they tend to offer more than just chips and sodas. And they're certainly conveniently located.

All that may be needed is to add some more comfortable seating or tables to work or eat at for them to be comfortable places to rest and charge.

Alice Flesher, general manager of Chevron’s company-owned and operated stations said in a statement, “While gasoline and diesel remain an important part of California’s transportation energy mix, we are always exploring how to evolve our offering, helping improve the consumer experience and working to remain the preferred brand choice on the West Coast."