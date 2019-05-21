GM's over-the-air updates, EPA's new math, hydrogen from seawater: Today's Car News





EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler

The EPA plans to stop counting potential lives saved from new pollution rules. GM reveals a platform that's connected to the future. Stanford scientists devise a way to use seawater to make hydrogen. And our latest Twitter poll asks what types of incentives work best to sell EVs. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

In its latest effort to unwind the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan, the EPA is considering a new analytical model that will quit counting thousands of lives potentially saved by cleaning up the air, according to a new report in The New York Times.

GM introduced a new electrical architecture expected to go into most of its cars by 2023, which can provide faster communications for electric drive systems, self-driving, and infotainment, with future expandability and Tesla-style over-the-air updates.

How to make enough hydrogen is one of the main challenges with fuel-cell cars. Getting it from water, in addition to requiring a lot of energy, could stress water supplies. Now scientists at Stanford have figured out how to make lots of it from seawater. That leaves several other challenges unsolved, however.

After checking out how Norway managed to find success with electric cars, our latest Twitter poll asks, "What kinds of EV incentives are most effective?"

Spy photographers from our partners at Motor Authority have caught images of the new Chevy Bolt–based electric SUV from GM out testing on public roads. The new model, which could be called the Bolt EUV, is expected to be built alongside the Bolt EV in 2021.

Finally, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles recalled almost 200,000 Chrysler Pacifica minivans—but not the Pacifica Hybrid this time—for an electrical problem that could lead to a stall or a lack of power-steering assistance.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter