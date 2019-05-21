"What kinds of EV incentives are most effective?" Take our Twitter poll





Carpool lanes I-5, Seattle, Washington [Credit: SounderBruce-Wikimedia Commons]

On Monday, we took a look at how electric cars have become the new norm in Norway.

There, they've moved beyond early adopters and die-hards to the early mass market. In Norway, 31.2 percent of new-car buyers chose an electric car.

It's like this not just because of new incentives for electric-car buyers, including as exemptions from sales, emissions, and road taxes.

That led us to wonder what types of incentives our readers see as most effective to sell larger numbers of electric cars.

So our Twitter poll this week asks: "What kinds of EV incentives are most effective?"

Various governments provide several choices:

What kind of EV incentives are most effective? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) May 21, 2019

- The federal EV tax credit gives buyers back up to $7,500 on their federal taxes the year they take delivery of a qualifying electric car. Some can get the money deducted from their payments by leasing, but for the most part it's an after-the-fact credit, and not all cars or buyers qualify for the full amount.

- Most states offer EV purchase incentives as rebates at the point of sale to make electric cars as affordable as their gasoline counterparts.

- And perhaps the most ubiquitous incentive, and for some buyers the most meaningful: Open access to carpool lanes to help them get to and from work faster.

- Then there's the disincentive column: High gas taxes to drive people away from internal combustion-mobiles.

Let us know what would motivate you. Remember that our polls are never scientific, because our respondents are self-selected, and our sample size is too low to be nationally representative—much less representative of other countries.