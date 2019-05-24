2020 Karma Revero GT breaks cover–with smaller mustache





The 2020 Karma Revero GT will trim back its signature handlebar mustache for a bushier walrus variety.

And when it goes on sale late this summer, buyers will be able to order it at a new $100 million custom design center adjacent to the Karma factory in Moreno Valley, California.

"Our [Karma Innovation and Customization Center] will offer every owner the opportunity to make a personal connection with the people behind our brand, showcasing our exclusive design and craftsmanship capabilities, intuitive technology, personalized customization and VVIP customer treatment," said Louise Bristow, Karma's director of Customer Experience and VIP programs.

The center will also house a test track to allow prospective owners to run the car to its limits outside the confines of city streets and traffic laws.

In addition to two new models it announced in March, the company revamped its original Revero, which it inherited as the original Fisker Karma, into the Revero GT.

As we've covered here before, the new Revero gets a bigger, 28-kilowatt-hour battery that will give it 65 miles of electric range, and a new BMW-sourced 3-cylinder turbo engine to keep it going for longer trips.

Karma has announced that it will partner with Pininfarina for the design of future models, but the Revero redesign was done in-house.

The ribbon cutting at its California headquarters was the first opportunity for American buyers to get a look at the car after it debuted at the Shanghai auto show last month.

The company didn't redesign the car completely, but it has a significantly different visage, with a wide, stiff chrome upper lip anchoring a bushy-looking new walrus moustache as the front bumper.

The headlights are more rectangular and in plan view, the front end loses some of its Corvette-like sharp creases for a more bulbous look.

At the rear, the taillights are slimmer, elegant eyelashes that drop down onto the fender from their perches astride the trunk lid.

Otherwise, the car looks similar to the original, with large creased haunches and narrow, tapered windows.

Artist's impression of Karma Customer Experience Center

Even as Karma, which is funded by Chinese auto parts supplier Wanxiang, looks to China for future partners to build mass-market cars, the company says it has built the new design center to honor its California roots, with typical Golden State modernist design, where components of the cars are displayed like an art gallery along with a car.

Teams that have built the cars by hand present them to new owners in private viewing rooms. Buyers who have purchased Karmas in the last three months can sign up for three-day tours of the factory and design centers with luxury accommodations.

Until it finds a manufacturing partner for mass-market cars, the company is pitching its existing luxury plug-in hybrids to a rarified audience that values hand-craftsmanship and individualism—almost a 21st Century Rolls Royce or Bentley.

At the opening, Fisker said it plans to build 500 to 1,000 luxury cars a year at its Moreno Valley factory. The experience center will open to new owners when the Revero GT goes on sale later this year.