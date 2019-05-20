Tesla cutbacks, Norway EVs, Hyundai filters, Hawaii beaches: Today's Car News

May 20, 2019

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Electric cars have become "normal" in Norway. Hyundai aims to keep particulates out of the cabin. Hawaii fights climate change with a sea wall. And CEO Elon Musk takes another razor blade to Tesla expenses. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Oil-rich Norway has become famous for how many of its citizens buy electric cars. We had a chance to dig into why.

Hyundai released a new system to filter harmful air automatically—even before the driver gets in and starts the car.

Sitting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Hawaii has a new plan to protect its iconic tourist beaches from sea-level rise in the era of global warming.

And despite nearly $3 billion in new investments, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company has only 10 months to become self-sustaining—which could signal more alarm bells if sales continue to struggle as they did in the first quarter.

As Volkswagen replaces the e-Golf with its new ID 3, the company also plans its first 48-volt mild hybrid system for the next gas Golf in 2020.

Finally, our partners at The Car Connection name their Top 10 Greenest cars for 2019.

